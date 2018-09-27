

CTVNews.ca Staff





Warning: This story contains graphic details they may be disturbing to some readers.

An Ontario bus driver who admitted to giving children treats laced with his semen has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of a number of child pornography charges.

The bus driver, from London, Ont., pleaded guilty in June to 23 charges, including voyeurism, and possessing, making, and distributing child pornography.

Court heard that the driver, who cannot be identified in order to protect the identity of the children he abused, gave the treats containing his semen to students in kindergarten to Grade 6 over a period of two years. There were 39 children affected by the man’s actions.

The bus driver, who is in his early 30s, has been banned from visiting public spaces where children might be, such as parks and pools. He is also not allowed to use the internet for 15 years, according to his sentence.

With files from CTV London