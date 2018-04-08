

The Canadian Press





HUMBOLDT, Sask. - A statistics keeper for the Humboldt Broncos is among the 15 people killed after a collision between a truck and a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team in Saskatchewan.

Brody Hinz, who was 18, had recently started tallying the team's numbers for Humboldt radio station CHBO.

Golden West Radio says in a statement that Hinz was being mentored by Tyler Bieber, the team's play-by-play announcer who was also killed in the crash Friday.

RCMP have said 14 others on the bus were injured.

The names of the dead and wounded have not been released, but some have been confirmed by family members and others.

Those killed include head coach Darcy Haugan, captain Logan Schatz, forwards Jaxon Joseph and Logan Hunter, and defencemen Stephen Wack, Adam Herold and Xavier Labelle.

The bus driver, Glen Doerksen with Charlie's Charters, also died in the crash.

A vigil is scheduled for tonight in Humboldt.