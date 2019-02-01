Bus driver charged in Ont. crash that killed 3 Chinese tourists, injured 34
BROCKVILLE, Ont. -- Police have laid a careless driving charge against the driver of a tour bus involved in a deadly crash in eastern Ontario last June.
Provincial police say Jia Qui, 31, of Flushing, N.Y., will appear in Ontario court in Brockville, Ont., on Feb. 28.
The bus, loaded with Chinese tourists, was westbound on Highway 401 in mid-afternoon.
The vehicle left the road and slammed into a rock cut.
The crash killed three tourists and injured 34 others.
Qui was charged in November but police say they wanted to alert passengers who live in China before going public.
At the time of the crash, Chinese diplomats in Canada made it clear that it expected the Massachusetts-based travel agency involved to take responsibility.
