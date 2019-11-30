TORONTO -- A bus full of teenage hockey players travelling to a game slid off a highway in Nova Scotia on Saturday, injuring one of the players.

The bus was carrying 19 major bantam hockey players from Annapolis Valley, N.S. when it veered off a slippery highway in Queensville, about 277 kilometres northeast of Halifax. The vehicle came to a stop on its side.

A 13-year-old boy suffered a broken arm, officials said, but no one else was seriously injured.

The team’s hockey game was cancelled.

Icy road conditions have plagued the province as winter weather blasts the region. Large waves crashed against the cliffs of Canada’s east coast in areas including Cape Breton on Saturday, attracting numerous onlookers.

Power crews were kept busy after more than 6,000 customers were left without power by mid-afternoon.

Marine Atlantic, which provides a ferry service between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, cancelled crossings due to the conditions.

The Canso Causeway bridge, which connects Cape Breton to the rest of Nova Scotia, was also closed to high-sided vehicles due to high winds.

Canso Causeway: Closed to high sided vehicles all other vehicles will be escorted across. Expect delays due to high winds and water on the causeway. — Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (@NS_TIR) November 30, 2019

Much of eastern Canada is expected to be walloped by winter weather on Sunday. Environment Canada has issued more than two dozen warnings for snowfall, wind and freezing rain in southern Ontario, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

With files from The Canadian Press