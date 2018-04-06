

The Canadian Press





NIPAWIN, Sask. - RCMP say they are at the scene of a serious collision on Highway 35 near Tisdale northeast of Saskatoon.

Mounties have not released any details, but the Nipawin Hawks of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League say the crash involved the team bus of the Humboldt Broncos.

The league says a game between the two teams set for tonight has been postponed.

No immediate word on any injuries.

RCMP say the highway will blocked for several hours and are urging drivers to avoid the area.