Bus carrying hockey team crashes in Saskatchewan
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 9:11PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 6, 2018 9:28PM EDT
NIPAWIN, Sask. - RCMP say they are at the scene of a serious collision on Highway 35 near Tisdale northeast of Saskatoon.
Mounties have not released any details, but the Nipawin Hawks of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League say the crash involved the team bus of the Humboldt Broncos.
The league says a game between the two teams set for tonight has been postponed.
No immediate word on any injuries.
RCMP say the highway will blocked for several hours and are urging drivers to avoid the area.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'A fearless warrior': Ottawa's 'Butterfly Boy' Jonathan Pitre dies
- Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward: chairwoman
- Manitoba premier says he'll take the federal government to court over carbon tax
- 'Respiratory viruses' involved after 14 sent to hospital from Alberta first nation
- Toronto neurosurgeon charged with killing physician wife has case put over to April 18