

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A woman in Nanaimo, B.C. is fighting an obscure city bylaw that prohibits rabbits on properties that are less than an acre in size.

Liana Morrissette cares for six adult rabbits and approximately 20 bunnies in a tiny barn situated on her property. She breeds them, sells them and uses their manure as fertilizer in her garden.

“They’re really not trouble makers,” she told CTV Vancouver Island on Wednesday. “I don’t think anyone would even know they’re here.”

Morrissette has owned domesticated rabbits for six years since she first moved to the Harbour City. She was unaware of any bylaw against rabbit ownership until a city bylaw officer paid her a visit last month.

“He said he was going to give me a two-week notice to either get rid of the rabbits or they would be impounded or I would be fined on a daily basis [of $100]” she said.

With letters of support from her neighbours in hand, Morrissette took her fight to city council on Monday.

“We are currently the only municipality on all of Vancouver Island or the major Gulf Islands to prohibit the keeping of the world’s third most popular domestic pet,” she told the council.

In comparison, Nanaimo allows pigeons, ducks, chickens and bees on lots smaller than an acre.

“There's no limit on the amount of dogs or cats I can have in Nanaimo. I can have three great Danes in an apartment but not a rabbit,” Morrissette said. “It seems completely outrageous.”

Even several city councillors were surprised to learn of the little-known bylaw.

“I remember when I got the email [from Morrissette]. I’m going ‘We don’t allow rabbits in Nanaimo?’” City Coun. Sheryl Armstrong recalled. “I was quite surprised by that and I think quite a few of my fellow councillors were as well.”

The bylaw was originally put in place in 1995 to address a growing feral rabbit population in the area, the city said. However, Nanaimo’s SPCA branch manager Leon Davis calls the restrictions outdated and potentially harmful.

“It could actually contribute in that once people learn about it or fall foul of the bylaw, that there’s a risk the rabbit is then abandoned,” Davis said.

As an alternative, Leon suggested that the city allow a limited number of spayed and neutered rabbits with microchips so they can be traced back to their owners.

For now, Morrissette will be able to keep her rabbits while the city reviews the bylaw.

With a report from CTV Vancouver Island’s Jessica Lepp