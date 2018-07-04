Bullet lodges in sibling's mattress; police issue warrant for Toronto boy
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018 4:57PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 5, 2018 8:48AM EDT
TORONTO -- Police are trying to locate a 16-year-old boy after a gun he was allegedly playing with went off and the bullet lodged in a mattress his sibling was lying on.
Investigators allege the boy was in his bedroom in northwest Toronto last Saturday afternoon playing with a gun.
They say when it went off, the bullet travelled through his bedroom wall into his sibling's room and became lodged in the mattress.
The teen is wanted on nine charges, including using a firearm carelessly, possession of a firearm without a licence, carrying a concealed weapon, and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.
Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
0704 16:16 Yng Person Wntd In Dischg Frrm Invst, Judicial Authorizat..., 2018, At 3 Pm https://t.co/jduEtWuz3E— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 4, 2018
