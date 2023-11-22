Buffalo airport reopens after brief closure following vehicle explosion

Buffalo Niagara International Airport has re-opened after it shut down briefly following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.

The airport had initially closed shortly after 3 p.m. ET and all flights in and out of Buffalo were grounded. However, airport officials said in a post on X – formerly known as Twitter – shortly after 4 p.m. that the airport was "open and fully operational."

National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says "additional measures are being contemplated and activated" at all border crossings across the country.

The explosion took place just after 1 p.m. on the U.S. side of the crossing, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Buffalo field office.

According to multiple reports, two individuals believed to be in the vehicle have been pronounced dead.

This is a breaking news story. More updates to come.

With files from CTVNews.ca Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello and CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer Abby O'Brien