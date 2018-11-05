Bruce McArthur trial could start in September 2019, judge says
TORONTO -- A man accused of killing eight men with ties to Toronto's gay village could stand trial as early as next September.
The judge presiding over Bruce McArthur's case says the trial for the 67-year-old could begin either in September 2019 or in January 2020.
McArthur faces eight counts of first-degree murder and made his first appearance in Ontario's Superior Court of Justice today.
He was arrested in January and waived his right to a preliminary hearing last month.
The remains of seven of McArthur's alleged victims have been found in large planters at a property where he worked as a landscaper. The remains of the eighth person were found in a ravine behind the same property in midtown Toronto.
McArthur's case will next be in court on Nov. 30.
