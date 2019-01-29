Toronto police say a “significant development” is expected when alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur appears in court today.

Several legal experts believe that McArthur, who is facing eight counts of first-degree murder, could be entering a guilty plea.

“My basis for that is that we’ve got a trial date set way off in the distance… and yet there have been quite a number of court appearances happening at fairly regular intervals,” CTV News Legal Analyst Edward Prutschi told CTV News Channel on Monday. “The frequency of them so far in advance of trial struck me as being an indicator that there (were) still very significant discussions going on between Crown and defence.”

Even a guilty plea for just one of the charges could see the 67-year-old locked up for the remainder of his life, Prutschi added.

“Even if he pleads guilty to only one, it’s a life sentence,” he explained. “I mean, that’s the mandatory minimum with no eligibility of parole on a premeditated first-degree murder for at least 25 years.”

That opinion is shared by CP24 crime specialist and former Toronto homicide detective Steve Ryan.

“I suspected something may have been in the works awhile back when McArthur waived his right to a preliminary inquiry, which is very significant because that gives you as an accused a chance to hear some of the Crown’s evidence and that allows you to prepare your defence around that evidence,” Ryan told CTV Toronto on Monday. “I can’t think of any other reason why that would have been waived.”

Criminal defence lawyer Ari Goldkind, however, believes there would be little to motivate McArthur to enter a plea.

“For a first-degree murder, (a) guilty plea, with the number of allegations here, it is extraordinarily unusual in Canada,” he told CTV Toronto. “And the reason for that is there’s often and indeed there’s no incentive for somebody to plead guilty when we know that the sentence is life with no chance of parole.”

Ryan, however, highlighted two previous cases from his police career where the accused pleaded guilty for personal reasons.

“The accused both wanted to be housed or sent to prison close to where their families were,” he explained.

Prutschi also floated another possibility for the “significant development.”

“It could mean that there are more charges coming and police want to announce something new in that respect,” he said.

COURT APPEARANCE TODAY

McArthur will appear at the 361 University Ave. courtroom in downtown Toronto at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. No details about the nature of the “significant development” have been revealed.

McArthur is facing eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

Police believe the men, many of whom were last seen in Toronto’s Gay Village neighbourhood, had ties to the LGBTQ community. Their disappearances date between 2010 and 2017. According to police, seven of the men’s dismembered remains were found in planters at a Toronto home where McArthur, a self-employed landscaper, worked. An additional set of remains were found in an adjacent ravine.

McArthur was arrested on Jan. 18, 2018. His trial is scheduled to begin in Jan. 2020. Each count of first-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance to apply for parole for 25 years.

None of the allegations against McArthur have been proven in court.

With files from CTV Toronto

