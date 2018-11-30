

CTVNews.ca Staff





Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, who is accused in the deaths of eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village, will appear in court today for a judicial pre-trial.

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper waived his right to a preliminary inquiry in October, a decision that will send his case to trial as early as next September or January 2020. The process begins today with a closed-door judicial pre-trial hearing with McArthur’s lawyer, the Crown prosecutor and judge.

McArthur is facing eight counts of first-degree murder in connection to the deaths of eight men: Selim Esen, Abdulbasir Faizi, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam. All the men died between 2010 and 2017 and had links to Toronto’s Church and Wellesley Village. The remains of seven of the alleged victims were found earlier this year in large planters at a midtown Toronto property where McArthur worked as a landscaper. The remains of the eighth alleged victim were found in a ravine behind the same house in July.

McArthur has been in custody since his arrest in January. None of the charges have been proven in court.