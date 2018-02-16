

CTVNews.ca Staff





Former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown has been removed from his party’s caucus, according to interim leader Vic Fedeli. The announcement came the same morning as the release of conference call audio, obtained by CTV News, capturing Brown affirming his intention to resign.

“Shortly after becoming interim leader, I asked Patrick Brown to step aside from the PC caucus,” Fedeli said in a statement on Friday. “Earlier today, Mr. Brown was notified that he has been removed from the PC caucus effective immediately.”

The move comes amid confusion and claims over whether Brown actually resigned as PC party leader.

Brown announced his resignation at 1:25 a.m. on Jan. 25, hours after CTV News reported on sexual misconduct allegations made by two young women. Brown has denied the allegations, which have not been proven in court, and also said during a broadcast interview on Thursday, that a resignation letter he had not seen in draft form was sent without his permission.

CTV News has obtained audio of Brown’s conference call with caucus, during which he says he asked his director of communications to prepare a statement announcing his resignation.

Audio of the call was recorded by an unnamed PC MPP.

“This is character assassination. These are false allegations. I don’t want any of us to be set back on our mission to defeat Kathleen Wynne. I want nothing more to see you all successful in replacing this corrupt government,” Brown said on the recorded call. “I’ve asked Rebecca to prepare a statement that I will resign.”

Brown has said he plans to sue CTV over the reporting. The network has not been served with any lawsuit and CTV lawyers, contrary to what has been suggested, are not in negotiation with Brown’s lawyers.

Statement from CTV News:

CTV News stands by our reporting and will actively defend against any legal action. We welcome the opportunity to defend our journalism in court. - Matthew Garrow, Director of Communications, CTV News