

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two young boys are living the Canadian dream after winning a contest to name the Zamboni at their local rink.

Brothers Keegan and Jordan O’Neill from Glace Bay, N.S., are huge hockey fans and always keen to get out on the ice.

Now they have another reason to get excited about their next trip to the arena where they get to see their brainchild proudly displayed on the front of a brand new Olympia ice resurfacer.

The O’Neills had their entry chosen out of thousands of names submitted for the machine at Dominion Rink.

Keegan told CTV News Atlantic: “We just started thinking of names as a family and we put both of our names on, so we could both share the prize.

“We thought of a bunch of names and one of them ended up being ‘The Caper Scraper’.”

A fundraising campaign and the help of sponsors meant the non-for-profit group that runs the rink was able to come up with $100,000 to buy the equipment.

The arena used an old-fashioned barrel to clean the ice until the 1970s and a Massey Ferguson tractor with a tagalong on the back after that.

Mickey McNeil, who has been driving the Zamboni at Dominion Rink for decades, is delighted with the name.

He said: “The machine is responsible for making sure the ice is kept up to par for the players.

“You have 30 to 40 kids on the ice at one time now for tryouts, so it gets cut up pretty good.”

There’s no doubt the boys will be more excited than usual for their next trip to the rink.