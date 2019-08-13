Brothers ride wooden bikes across Canada to advocate for green jobs
Zac Wagman, left, and his brother Nick ride ride with Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna, Project Learning Tree Canada CEO Kathy Abusow, second from right, and Liberal MP Mona Fortier, right, before a press conference promoting their Green Ride for Green Jobs, in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV News' Kevin Gallagher
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 10:13PM EDT
Two brothers from Ottawa are crossing the country on wooden bicycles as part of a campaign to encourage young Canadians to work in eco-friendly fields.
Zac and Nicholas Wagman left Victoria, B.C., on May 13 for their Canada-wide trip and they arrived back in their hometown on Monday. They anticipate making it to St. John’s, N.L., by the end of September.
“It's been a journey,” Nicholas told CTV News. “I think we've learned a lot from each other.”
Along the way, the Wagmans have made several stops at community gatherings and other events in an effort to convince young Canadians to choose a career that will help the environment.
Zac said he spent a little too much time in front of a screen playing video games as a kid, but found a passion for the outdoors while working for Parks Canada on a summer placement.
“These jobs are out there and they're incredibly fulfilling,” he said.
He now works for Project Learning Tree Canada and operates a funding program called Green Jobs in Green Spaces, which helps to place Canadians aged 15-30 in outdoor jobs. The program covers 50 per cent of an employee’s wage to encourage companies to hire the young workers.
The careers include anything from forestry management to climate-change research to jobs with provincial or territorial parks.
To provide emphasis on the need for sustainability, the Wagmans are making the journey on bikes that look like those a professional cyclist might use, except the frames are made completely of wood.
The bikes -- designed by the Montreal-based cycling company Picolo Velo -- are handcrafted using Quebec ash trees, which the company says provides a solid base with a resistance to water, while also protecting the cyclist from vibrations on the road and weighing comparably to a modern bike.
The brothers said they routinely cover about 100 kilometres a day as part of the journey.
“Leading up to this ride, I think the longest day that we've ridden was 40 kilometers and that was a big day for us,” Zac said. “We were hurting the next day.”
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Racial profiling class-action against Montreal police a 'victory for justice': group
- Liberal measures on gun control will be shared during election campaign:Trudeau
- Vancouver Island police use Taser to subdue runaway emu
- Wolf involved in rare Banff National Park attack was old and in poor condition
- 'This is an agonizing case': Alberta stays charges in death of Indigenous girl