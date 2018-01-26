

A judge has sentenced Corey and Cody Manyshots to 12 years in prison for the kidnapping, rape and robbery of a Calgary teen in November 2014.

The brothers pleaded guilty in October 2015 to kidnapping, sexual assault, uttering threats and robbery.

A 17-year-old girl was abducted from a Calgary bus stop and dragged into an alley where she was sexually assaulted. The brothers then forced her to their house and sexually assaulted her another 15 times overnight. She managed to escape the next morning when the brothers fell asleep.

Corey, 25 at the time of the crime, and Cody, 21 at the time, went under extensive psychological testing to see if they were criminally responsible for their actions. They were both found to suffer the effects of severe fetal alcohol syndrome, which include physical, mental and behavioural difficulties, as well as learning disabilities.

