

CTVNews.ca Staff





A judge has sentenced Corey and Cody Manyshots to 12 years in prison for the kidnapping, rape and robbery of a Calgary teen in November 2014.

The brothers pleaded guilty in October 2015 to kidnapping, sexual assault, uttering threats and robbery.

The 17-year-old girl was abducted from a Calgary bus stop and dragged into an alley where she was sexually assaulted. The brothers then forced her to their house and sexually assaulted her another 15 times overnight. She managed to escape the next morning when the brothers fell asleep.

“We’re certainly pleased that the court imposed the exact sentence that the Crown sought,” Crown prosecutor Jonathan Hak told CTV Calgary. “(It’s) certainly one of the most depraved offences that I’ve ever been involved with -- just unmitigated evil, frankly.”

According to Hak, the victim is doing well, considering the circumstances, and getting on with her life. He also said the brothers must serve at least six years before they are eligible for parole.

Corey, 25 at the time of the crime, and Cody, 21 at the time, went under extensive psychological testing to see if they were criminally responsible for their actions. They were both found to suffer from of severe fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), which includes physical, mental and behavioural difficulties, as well as learning disabilities.

“What became so clear in this prosecution is there is very little that society can do to prevent a repeat performance because of their own personal attributes, because of suffering from FASD and a host of other intellectual challenges,” Hak added. “There’s very little we can do to rehabilitate them and frankly, that’s not their fault. They were dealt a very poor hand at the beginning of their life and it’s affected their entire life and will affect their life for the rest of it.”

Cody Monyshot’s lawyer, Alain Hepner, agrees with Hak’s assessment of the brothers’ upbringing.

“They come from a disenfranchised background,” he told CTV Calgary. “The FASD report put them at the high end of fetal alcohol syndrome. Their life was such that they never, they never really had proper schooling. Like I said to the judge, they fell between the cracks of life.”

Hepner did not say if his client plans to appeal the decision.

With files from CTV Calgary