

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police west of Toronto say two brothers have been arrested in the death of a 14-year-old boy.

Investigators have said the teen's body was found in a park in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday shortly before 8 a.m.

Peel regional police have not released a cause of death, but identified the boy Saturday as Riley Driver-Martin.

Police said Saturday morning that a suspect, 20-year-old Nicholas Mahabir of Mississauga, had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

They later said a second suspect -- Mahabir's brother, 20-year-old Mark Mahabir of Mississauga -- surrendered to police and was set to appear in court Sunday to face the same charge.

Investigators have not said whether the suspects had any relationship to the boy.