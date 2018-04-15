Broncos captain Logan Schatz remembered as a hard-working leader at funeral
Community members enter memorial service for Logan Schatz, captain of the Humboldt Broncos, who one of 16 people killed in a bus crash on April 6th 2018, in Allan, Sask. Sunday, April 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 15, 2018 4:55PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 15, 2018 4:57PM EDT
ALLAN, Sask. -- Humboldt Broncos captain Logan Schatz was remembered as a kind, hard-working leader at his funeral on Sunday in his hometown of Allan, Sask.
Schatz was among the 16 people killed on April 6 when the junior hockey team's bus collided with a semi-trailer at a rural intersection north of Tisdale while travelling to a playoff game.
Thirteen others were injured.
Green and yellow drapes hung at the front of the stage at a local curing rink where the service was held.
Jerseys with the number 20, which was also Schatz's age, along with bouquets of flowers were also at the front.
Schatz's parents, Bonnie and Kelly Schatz, wore his Broncos jerseys.
The seats at the curling rink, as well as the overflow seating above the ice surface, were full and mourners also filled a hockey rink that's part of the facility.
