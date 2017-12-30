

CTVNews.ca Staff





A puppy named Grover is clinging to life after being discovered freezing cold, emaciated and covered in excrement near a dumpster in Ottawa.

Orleans Veterinary Hospital receptionist Morgan Discoll says she was working Thursday night when a panicked man walked in clutching a box.

“I had no idea what was in the box, what was going on,” Discoll told CTV Ottawa. “I just opened it and his little face (was) looking up -- and it just broke my heart.”

The mixed-breed puppy, which is believed to be about eight weeks old, had been discovered nearly frozen to death by a dumpster in the underground parking lot of the Place D’Orleans shopping mall. That night, outdoor temperatures plunged below -20 C.

Veterinarian Dr. Kurt Streib said the puppy, who they named Grover, was emaciated and covered in excrement. Dr. Streib treated him, but say his health is still touch and go.

“He’s stable, making slow gains,” Dr. Streib said. “He’s still not out of the woods yet, though. It’ll take probably a couple of days to know whether he’s going to able to pull through this.”

Grover has now been transferred to Sit With Me Dog Rescue, a local non-profit.

Ashley Ladouceur, who sits on the Sit With Me board, said Grover will go into foster care when he’s healthy enough to be released. “He’ll stay with his foster home until he’s old enough to be neutered and healthy,” she added.

Ladouceur said it could be three to six months before Grover can be adopted.

Sit With Me has opened a file with the Ottawa Police Service and the Ontario SPCA and hopes that security cameras at the mall will help identify the person who abandoned the dog.

Allie Holloway says that for those who find themselves unable to take care of a pet, the Ottawa Humane Society’s doors are always open.

She said people who drop off dogs will be asked some questions. “It’s better for us when we know all about an animal’s history … and that makes it easier to find a suitable forever home for them.”

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Annie Bergeron-Oliver