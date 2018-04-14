'Brody was a gift': Friends say goodbye to Humboldt Broncos statistician
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 14, 2018 2:39PM EDT
HUMBOLDT, Sask. -- Hundreds of people turned out in Humboldt today to say goodbye to a young man remembered for his humour and love of sport.
Brody Hinz, who was 18, was the Humboldt Broncos statistician who died last week after the team bus and a truck collided on the way to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan.
Hinz, who competed in bowling and floor hockey at the Special Olympics, was remembered by a family friend as "a gift" to his loved ones and his community.
Cory Popoff talked about Brody's amazing memory and his love of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Jets and San Francisco 49ers.
Hinz played three years of high school football and his jersey was among the items on display at the front of the church.
He had watched the Broncos since he was young and his volunteer job as the statistician allowed him to travel with the team.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Unofficial Humboldt Broncos merchandise sold online, but do profits support victims?
- B.C. couple ties up man they claim visited home for sex with 13-year-old
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $23 million Lotto Max jackpot
- 'Big little brother:' Broncos head coach remembered for kindness, faith
- 'Longest winter of my life': Edmonton breaks record with historic cold stretch