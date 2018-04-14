

The Canadian Press





HUMBOLDT, Sask. -- Hundreds of people turned out in Humboldt today to say goodbye to a young man remembered for his humour and love of sport.

Brody Hinz, who was 18, was the Humboldt Broncos statistician who died last week after the team bus and a truck collided on the way to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Hinz, who competed in bowling and floor hockey at the Special Olympics, was remembered by a family friend as "a gift" to his loved ones and his community.

Cory Popoff talked about Brody's amazing memory and his love of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Jets and San Francisco 49ers.

Hinz played three years of high school football and his jersey was among the items on display at the front of the church.

He had watched the Broncos since he was young and his volunteer job as the statistician allowed him to travel with the team.