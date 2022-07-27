British High Commission to welcome military specialist on Russia's threat to Arctic
British High Commission to welcome military specialist on Russia's threat to Arctic
Britain is sending a military expert on the threat posed by Russia and China in the Arctic to work in the British High Commission in Ottawa.
In a sign of deepening co-operation between Canada and Britain on defence matters, the U.K. is dispatching Nick Diggle, a former Royal Navy officer and research specialist in Arctic security, to Ottawa in September.
The former counterterrorism expert's move follows a warning from Canada’s defence chief that protecting the Arctic region is a key concern for the Armed Forces.
At a conference in Ottawa in March, Gen. Wayne Eyre said Russia had reoccupied abandoned Cold War bases in its Far North.
The threat of a Russian incursion into Canada’s Arctic is very low at the moment, he said, but it is “not inconceivable that our sovereignty may be challenged” in the future from the North.
Eyre also highlighted Russia's “remilitarization” of the North, which is potentially vulnerable because of its sparse population and lack of infrastructure.
Diggle, a former warfare officer with the Royal Navy, has been researching how the U.K. and Canada can work together “to combat the geostrategic threat from Russia and China in the Arctic" at the Changing Character of War Centre based at Oxford University in England.
The centre, which studies armed conflict, said Diggle will take up the post of minister-counsellor at the High Commission in Ottawa.
In an October interview with the Sunday Times, a British newspaper, U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said London is planning to strike new security deals with democratic countries to fight the influence of China and Russia.
Gen. Sir Jim Hockenhull, chief of defence intelligence in the U.K., signalled last year that Britain is planning to send more intelligence personnel overseas during a rare public appearance at the Defence and Security Equipment International trade exhibition in London.
The U.K’s Ministry of Defence told The Canadian Press that Britain is increasing the number of defence intelligence personnel who operate overseas to help the country “build relationships with key international partners.”
Diggle, who did not respond to a request for comment, was commissioned into the Royal Navy as a warfare officer in 1988.
He served in the navy for over 12 years, later joining the U.K.’s Foreign Ministry, where he served in a range of roles and overseas postings including in Oman and Mexico. He also recently worked on global counterterrorism issues in London.
A spokesperson for the British High Commission in Ottawa said developments in the Arctic affect the environment, prosperity, energy supply and security.
A 2021 review set out the U.K.'s approach of helping to maintain the region as one of high co-operation and low tension, contributing to Arctic science — particularly on the impacts of climate change — and working with partners such as Canada, she added.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Child dead after being hit by GO Train in Mississauga, Ont.
A four-year-old child has died after being struck by a GO Train in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday evening. Mississauga Fire confirmed that a child had been struck in the area of Dundas Street and Cawthra Road.
Pope travels to Quebec City as reconciliation visit winds down
Pope Francis is set to leave Edmonton for Quebec City on Wednesday, beginning the next stage of what he has described as his "penitential" journey in Canada.
Window is closing to stop monkeypox spread, experts say
Scientists advising the World Health Organization on monkeypox say the window is closing to stop its spread, with cases currently doubling every two weeks, raising concerns that it will take several months for the outbreak to peak.
'Missed opportunity': Mixed reactions to Pope's public mass in Edmonton stadium
The Pope's large public mass in Edmonton has been called a missed opportunity after the pontiff focused his message on grandparents, despite delivering an apology a day earlier for abuses at Catholic-run residential schools.
Hockey Canada chief set to face MPs over handling of alleged sex assault
Hockey Canada's president is expected to appear before the House of Commons heritage committee today as hearings into how the governing body handled allegations of sexual assault continue.
Protesting Dutch farmers dump manure, garbage on highways
Dutch farmers resumed protests at government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions Wednesday by dumping manure and garbage on highways and setting fires alongside roads.
Rising food, rent costs eat into young professionals' disposable income
Groceries are putting a big strain on Canadian young professionals' pocketbooks, especially those who are out of the nest and paying rent.
Bilingualism in Parliament threatened by unaccredited, off-site hires: translators
Parliament Hill translators are crying foul over a House of Commons move to stave off "massive" worker shortages by hiring unaccredited, off-site interpreters.
'I want him to see the resilience of our people': Indigenous singer on the Pope's visit to Canada
Award-winning Indigenous singer-songwriter Beatrice Deer will be among a group of artists who will perform this week during the Pope's visit to Canada. She spoke to CTV National News about Pope Francis and finding hope through music.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Toronto
-
Child dead after being hit by GO Train in Mississauga, Ont.
A four-year-old child has died after being struck by a GO Train in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday evening. Mississauga Fire confirmed that a child had been struck in the area of Dundas Street and Cawthra Road.
-
Doug Ford relists his house for $400K less as Ontario real estate market weakens
Doug Ford put his Etobicoke home up for sale on July 15 with an asking price of just under $3.2 million. But that listing was terminated on Monday and the premier has now relisted the property at $2,800,888.
-
Employee assaulted at Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto as violence against Canadian retail workers rises
After working at Shoppers Drug Mart in Scarborough for 32 years, Gavin Rampersaud said his life changed forever when he was tackled by a shoplifter in March 2021.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the closures and schedule changes on Colonel By Day in Ottawa.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich freed on bail for second time
Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich has been freed on bail after a judge ruled a previous detention order was based on errors of law and fact.
-
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
Barrie
-
Crash on Highway 400 seriously injures driver
A driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle crashed on Highway 400 in Springwater Township.
-
New multi-million-dollar Oro Station motorsport park construction begins
Work is underway on a new multi-million-dollar 200-acre motorsport park and automotive hub in Oro-Medonte.
-
Barrie police appeal for help finding missing teen
Police in Barrie are appealing for help from the public to find a young teen missing since Saturday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Lower prices mean higher stress tests for homebuyers
Despite a downward trend in homes prices in Kitchener, the annual income you need to buy a home is actually going up.
-
Candidate choices sparse as deadline looms for municipal election registration
With voters heading to the polls in less than three months to vote in the municipal election, the options for some voters may be slimmer than usual.
-
Kitchener bistro on the brink of closure
A Kitchener restaurant that merely survived the pandemic is once again on the brink of shutting down.
London
-
Collision involving vehicle and ATV claims two lives: Lambton County OPP
Two ATV riders have died following a collision with another vehicle in Lambton County last Saturday.
-
'It won't change my mind at all': Holder responds to hunger strike after meeting with homeless advocates
A planned hunger strike is moving forward after a meeting between London City Hall and The Forgotten 519 — a homeless advocacy group — fell apart Tuesday afternoon.
-
Mother and child involved in kidnapping-related incident: Police
London police are looking for a city man after an alleged kidnapping in April.
Windsor
-
ArriveCan app non-compliance causing headaches for understaffed border officers
The union representing border officers says the Canada Border Services Agency is facing a severe staffing shortage.
-
'We are moving forward': Last ditch effort to save Adie Knox pool unsuccessful
Residents tried again Monday to preserve the pool inside the west end recreation complex.
-
Swimming not recommended at two Windsor-Essex beaches
With the long weekend ahead some may consider hitting the beach, but there are two local beaches the health unit does not recommend taking a dip.
Montreal
-
'It doesn't really erase the damage': Residential school survivor still unsure if she'll attend Pope's visit
Some Indigenous communities say the Pope's visit doesn't do enough to heal the wounds caused by residential schools or help survivors.
-
'He lived his passion to the end': Quebec alpinist Richard Cartier dies on world's second-highest mountain
A Quebec doctor and father of two who took time off to mount K2, the world's second-highest mountain, has died after a mishap on his descent from the 8,611-metre peak.
-
COVID-19: Calls for caution at large-scale events in Quebec City for Pope's visit
Public health authorities in Quebec City are urging caution for when the papal visit shifts to the provincial capital on Wednesday, given a high COVID-19 transmission rate in the region.
Atlantic
-
'I'm truly sorry that we've failed you': Chief Supt. Darren Campbell to victims’ families
On Tuesday, in his final moments of his two-day testimony at the Mass Casualty Commission, Chief Supt. Darren Campbell apologized to the victims’ families and promised to do better.
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings to resume Wednesday; fire investigation ongoing
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will resume Wednesday following Friday’s fire on the MV Holiday Island.
-
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
Winnipeg
-
Survivors seek support in wake of Pope’s apology for residential schools
Residential school survivors seeking support after Pope Francis’s apology are finding help at a sacred fire.
-
Taxi driver cleared in June sexual assault investigation, police still investigating
A cab driver with Unicity Taxi has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a sexual assault complaint was filed in June.
-
Winnipeg man concerned about two large trees being removed from neighbouring property
A Winnipeg man is upset that a pair of old, healthy oak trees could be coming down on the property next door to him.
Calgary
-
Uproar erupts over Canmore company's transphobic email
A Canmore food company is at the centre of controversy after its owner apparently sent a transphobic email to Canmore Pride.
-
UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith under fire by all political stripes for cancer comments
Danielle Smith, the former Wildrose party leader and UCP leader hopeful is under fire after she hosted a podcast over the weekend with naturopathic doctor Dr. Christine Perkins talking about healthcare and the need for both mainstream and naturopathic medicines.
-
Alberta spots featured on ‘The Amazing Race Canada’ helping boost tourism, business
Canmore is the latest spot in Alberta to be featured on The Amazing Race Canada, helping boost tourism and business in the province.
Edmonton
-
'Waters give life': Lac Ste. Anne Papal visit focuses on family, resilience, and 'journey of healing'
Delivering a healing message near the waters of Lac Ste. Anne Tuesday evening, Pope Francis focused on the resilience of Indigenous Peoples in spite of the 'terrible effects' of colonization.
-
Pope Francis greets crowd, blesses babies at Commonwealth Stadium
Pope Francis waved at thousands of people and blessed babies on the Popemobile ahead of the open mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday.
-
What will be the legacy of Pope Francis' visit to Alberta? Catholic leaders weigh in
For Catholic leaders in Edmonton, being able to host the Pope means an opportunity of a lifetime, with the hope his visit will reinvigorate the local faith community and reconciliation efforts.
Vancouver
-
Langley shooting suspect described as 'strange' in days leading up to rampage
The lone suspected gunman in a Langley, B.C. shooting spree is described as someone who was reclusive and began acting oddly just days before the deadly rampage.
-
Air quality advisory issued for parts of Lower Mainland as temperatures soar
An air quality advisory has been issued for the eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of ground-level ozone that could pose a health risk for some people.
-
Vancouver Coastal Health's monkeypox vaccination campaign expanded ahead of Pride
Vancouver Coastal Health has expanded its monkeypox vaccination campaign into more cities and is encouraging those who are eligible to get immunized before celebrating Pride.
Politics
-
Privacy committee to study RCMP use of spyware tools
The House of Commons Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Committee voted Tuesday to begin a special summer study to examine the RCMP's use of spyware, calling on the national police force to be more transparent about the software it uses to conduct surveillance or collect data as part of its investigations.
-
Bilingualism in Parliament threatened by unaccredited, off-site hires: translators
Parliament Hill translators are crying foul over a House of Commons move to stave off "massive" worker shortages by hiring unaccredited, off-site interpreters.
-
Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
Michel Ruest, a senior director of Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of Team Canada's world junior hockey team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada over the next four years.
Health
-
Window is closing to stop monkeypox spread, experts say
Scientists advising the World Health Organization on monkeypox say the window is closing to stop its spread, with cases currently doubling every two weeks, raising concerns that it will take several months for the outbreak to peak.
-
Canadian Blood Services faces backlash after lifting mask mandates at donor centres
Canadian Blood Services has announced that it is no longer requiring masks at its donor centres, a move that has sparked backlash from health experts and some long-time donors.
-
With ERs on the brink, doctors explain what patients should consider before they go
A health-care staffing crisis and another wave of COVID-19 are pushing emergency departments across Canada to the brink, with wait times hitting new highs and several hospitals recently being forced to temporarily close their ERs.
Sci-Tech
-
Fungal disease posing threat to Sask. bat populations
A fatal fungal disease that affects bat populations has been discovered in Saskatchewan for the first time in Grasslands National Park.
-
Conflict between humans, polar bears on the rise: report
New research shows rising cases of polar bear and human conflict taking place in Churchill, Canada, and the Arctic.
-
Invasive hornets found in B.C., Washington given a new common name
A species of invasive insects spotted in B.C. and Washington state and sometimes referred to as "murder hornets" has been given a new common name.
Entertainment
-
Harry Styles secures first Mercury Prize nomination
Harry Styles has secured his first Mercury Prize nomination with his third solo album, competing for the British music award with acts like singer-songwriter Sam Fender and rapper Little Simz.
-
Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominees
Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
-
Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died
After sharing a statement on his verified Facebook account Tuesday morning that Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on 'Leave It to Beaver,' had died, Dow's management team has removed the statement.
Business
-
Over 1,000 Lufthansa flights cancelled as staff strikes
More than 1,000 Lufthansa flights were cancelled Wednesday because of a one-day strike by the airline's German ground staff, affecting tens of thousands of passengers in the latest travel turmoil to hit Europe.
-
Teck Resources CEO Don Lindsay to step down
Teck Resources Ltd said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will step down after 17 years with the Canadian miner, and also reported a surge in its second-quarter profit on upbeat prices for steelmaking coal.
-
Rising food, rent costs eat into young professionals' disposable income
Groceries are putting a big strain on Canadian young professionals' pocketbooks, especially those who are out of the nest and paying rent.
Lifestyle
-
Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
A Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an 'invasive alien species,' citing the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife.
-
The Choco Taco is gone for good
The 'Choco Taco,' a beloved Klondike product that packaged ice cream in a taco-shaped cone, has been discontinued.
-
Victoria man transforms junk into acclaimed musical instruments
His collection of instruments (which he refers to as his kids and vows to never sell) includes a rotating drum, fabricating material from a failed “fast ferry project” and a percussive apparatus compiled from pieces of an amusement park ride.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada chief set to face MPs over handling of alleged sex assault
Hockey Canada's president is expected to appear before the House of Commons heritage committee today as hearings into how the governing body handled allegations of sexual assault continue.
-
Are Canadian parents concerned about enrolling their children in organized sports?
With both Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada currently in crisis over sexual assault allegations, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents looking to enroll their children in organized sports.
-
'He lived his passion to the end': Quebec alpinist Richard Cartier dies on world's second-highest mountain
A Quebec doctor and father of two who took time off to mount K2, the world's second-highest mountain, has died after a mishap on his descent from the 8,611-metre peak.
Autos
-
Volkswagen starts U.S. electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee
Volkswagen began production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant Tuesday.
-
U.S. opens 3 probes of safety issues in Stellantis vehicles
U.S. safety regulators have opened three investigations into safety issues with about 1.65 million vehicles made by Stellantis.
-
From tractors to race cars: How Demi Chalkias is blazing a trail for female race car drivers
On CTVNews.ca, Heather Wright profiles Demi Chalkias, a race car driver who has quickly climbed the ranks in motorsports and is blazing a trail in a sport still largely dominated by men.