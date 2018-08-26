British Columbia wildfire season now second worst in province's history
Ash covers the ground in an area burned by the Shovel Lake wildfire, near Fort Fraser, B.C., on Thursday, August 23, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/ The Canadian Press)
Government statistics indicate this year's wildfire season is the second worst in British Columbia's history, burning 945 square kilometres of land.
The BC Wildfire Service says this year's season comes in behind last year, which saw more than 1,200 square kilometres burnt and roughly 65,000 people displaced or evacuated from their homes.
But the provincial agency says 1,981 blazes had ignited in the province as of Sunday -- nearly 600 more fires than in 2017.
The BC Wildfire Service says the Northwest Fire Centre based out of Smithers, B.C., has borne the brunt of the this season, seeing roughly 540 square kilometres of fires.
That's nearly five times more than the second-highest region, the Prince George Fire Centre, 370 kilometres southeast of Smithers.
