Published Saturday, June 22, 2019 1:06PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police west of Toronto say a brief delay at Pearson airport's Terminal 1 was the result of three people bypassing security.
Const. Iryna Yashnyk, a spokeswoman for Peel Regional Police, says three people were not completely screened as they passed through U.S. customs.
They've since been located, screened and are on their way, and Yashnyk says there are no charges and no risk to the public.
Toronto Pearson tweeted Saturday morning that a "containment issue" temporarily paused passenger processing and "pushbacks" from gates for flights to the U.S.
The airport says some, but not all, passengers needed to deplane.
It says the problem has since been fixed and normal operations have resumed.
