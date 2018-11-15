Brian Gallant resigns as N.B. Liberal leader after election loss
Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 5:13AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 15, 2018 10:43AM EST
FREDERICTON -- Former premier Brian Gallant announced his resignation as New Brunswick Liberal leader today.
Gallant says he will ask the party to organize a leadership convention, but plans to remain as Opposition leader until the party chooses his replacement to provide stability.
Gallant became leader in 2012, and premier in 2014 at the age of 32, but came up short in September's provincial election.
His minority government was toppled two weeks ago in a confidence vote on the Liberals' throne speech, and Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs and his minority government were sworn-in last week.
People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin issued a statement thanking Gallant for his years of service and wishing him well in the future.
Donald Wright, a political scientist at the University of New Brunswick, says Gallant likely spoke to his caucus and party, read the tea leaves and learned his future is not as party leader.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Two teens charged with second-degree murder in Montreal slaying of 17-year-old
- Quebec judge says class action lawsuit over McDonald's Happy Meal toys can go ahead
- Homeowner digs in after neighbours say he can't build the house he wants
- Manitoba Tory backbencher holds another fundraiser at men-only squash club
- Newfoundland woman's search for missing relatives in California comes to difficult end