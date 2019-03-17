

The Canadian Press





The Brampton, Ont., family that lost six members in the Ethiopia Airlines crash says authorities in that country have told them it could take up to six months to identify their relatives' remains.

The family said Sunday that during their trip to Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, they were unable to identify their family members as they'd hoped.

Manant Vaidya lost his parents Pannagesh Vaidya and Hansini Vaidya, his sister Kosha Vaidya, his brother-in-law Prerit Dixit, and nieces Ashka and Anushka Dixit in the plane crash last week.

Officials say 157 people from 35 different countries were killed when the Nairobi-bound plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

Vaidya travelled with his wife and two daughters to Ethiopia and had hoped to transport his family members' remains to India for a burial ritual before returning to Canada.

The family was on the flight as they travelled to Kenya on a vacation.