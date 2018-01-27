

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press





SASKATOON -- Brad Wall launched into one more blistering attack on his political adversaries Saturday night as his Saskatchewan Party prepared to name his successor.

On his way out after 10 years as premier, Wall delivered a final podium-pounding speech, taking aim at the Opposition NDP in his province and the governing New Democrats next door in Alberta.

"It's like their ideology has become an orthodoxy," Wall said. "It's like a church. You can picture it, can't you, this church -- thick orange shag rug in the aisle and lava lamps at the alter."

He blasted Alberta's government for running a $10 billion deficit with no immediate plan to pay it back and he warned the NDP in Saskatchewan would do the same.

"Look next door," Wall said. "They'll add $30 billion to the debt of future Albertans in just three years with no path to balance ... at least none in the life of the current government and six credit rating downgrades in just over two years."

At the same time he heralded his government's achievements around economic development and population growth, as well as its steadfast resistance to a carbon tax called for by the federal Liberal government.

He also took a shot at the federal NDP and its anti-fossil fuel "Leap Manifesto."

"This thing could not be any more anti-Saskatchewan if it were called the 'We Hate Bunny Hugs, Perogies and Vi-Co Manifesto,"' he said, referring to the uniquely Saskatchewan words for hoodie and chocolate milk.

Wall enjoyed unbridled economic and political success throughout much of his tenure as premier, leading his Saskatchewan Party to three straight majority governments.

He has always placed at or near the top of polls ranking the country's most popular political leaders.

But the province's fortunes have changed as resource prices dipped in recent years, pushing public spending into the red.

Wall surprised many in August when he announced he was calling it quits as public anger was lingering over an austerity budget that both raised taxes and made deep spending cuts.

Four former provincial cabinet ministers and a senior civil servant are seeking the job.

The front-runners to replace him are widely thought to be former advanced education and environment minister Scott Moe, the premier's former deputy minister Alanna Koch and Ken Cheveldayoff, who has served in different cabinet portfolios since the Saskatchewan Party formed government in 2007.

Observers have pegged former justice minister Gord Wyant and former social services minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor as long shots.

The next provincial election in Saskatchewan is set for 2020.