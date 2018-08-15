

CTVNews.ca Staff





A child was run over by a vehicle while riding his bike in an Oakville, Ont. neighbourhood Tuesday evening.

The young boy was left pinned under the car after it ran him over in a driveway on Baronwood Drive around 6:30 p.m.

Emergency crews had to lift the car to get at the boy, who was then seen being loaded onto a stretcher and taken into an ambulance.

Although he was taken to hospital, the boy’s injuries are not considered serious, according to Halton Regional Police.