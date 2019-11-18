Boy killed, girl in critical condition after two cars collide with moose
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 11:55AM EST
MONTREAL -- One child is dead and another is fighting for her life after a crash involving two vehicles and a moose in western Quebec.
The collision occurred Sunday afternoon, when a vehicle hit the moose on route 323 in Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix, about 150 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Provincial police say the animal was flung into the path of an oncoming vehicle with two adults and three children aboard.
A boy was pronounced dead in hospital while a girl was seriously injured and remained in critical condition as of Sunday evening.
The two adults in the second vehicle were treated for minor injuries and shock, while the third child and the driver of the other vehicle were not hurt.
A crash scene investigator was sent to the highway, which was closed in both directions following the crash.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2019.
