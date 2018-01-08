Boy, girl, 2 adults die in Oshawa house fire
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 11:37AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 8, 2018 12:53PM EST
Two adults and two children have died in a house fire in Oshawa, Ont.
The incident occurred at approximately 8 a.m. Monday in Oshawa, at a three-storey home that had been divided into at least two apartments. Officials say a boy, a girl, an adult man and an adult woman died as a result of the fire. However, they did not provide the ages or relationships of the individuals involved.
The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Three others were also rushed to hospital from the scene.
Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark said there was heavy fire and smoke at the scene, and that there were some reports of explosions being heard. However, he could not confirm whether that was true.
“This is a tragic event,” he said at a news conference Monday.
Fire officials say approximately 11 people were living in the home.
A morning snowstorm hampered firefighters’ efforts to contain the fire. They were also forced out of the building at one point due to the flames, and had to spend time fighting the fire from outside before heading back in.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to help determine the cause of the blaze.
The investigation is ongoing.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Missing snowmobilers found alive on mountain near Revelstoke, B.C.
- Butane leak in Irving pipeline prompts evacuations in Saint John, N.B.
- Feds to start overhaul of social security tribunal after latest review
- Regular service resumes after power outage affects Toronto subway
- Private retailers to sell cannabis in up to 40 Saskatchewan municipalities