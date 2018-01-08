Two adults and two children have died in a house fire in Oshawa, Ont.

The incident occurred at approximately 8 a.m. Monday in Oshawa, at a three-storey home that had been divided into at least two apartments. Officials say a boy, a girl, an adult man and an adult woman died as a result of the fire. However, they did not provide the ages or relationships of the individuals involved.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three others were also rushed to hospital from the scene.

Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark said there was heavy fire and smoke at the scene, and that there were some reports of explosions being heard. However, he could not confirm whether that was true.

“This is a tragic event,” he said at a news conference Monday.

Fire officials say approximately 11 people were living in the home.

A morning snowstorm hampered firefighters’ efforts to contain the fire. They were also forced out of the building at one point due to the flames, and had to spend time fighting the fire from outside before heading back in.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to help determine the cause of the blaze.

The investigation is ongoing.