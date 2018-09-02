Boy, 8, dies in Alberta canoeing mishap after storm moved in: RCMP
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 2, 2018 9:57PM EDT
LAC LA BICHE, Alta. -- Police say an eight-year-old boy has died in an apparent canoeing mishap during a storm in Alberta.
RCMP say two children had been canoeing at Poplar Point in Lac La Biche on Saturday when the winds picked up and a storm moved in.
Investigators say family and friends called police after losing sight of the canoe.
The Mounties say a 13-year-old was found unharmed and was taken to the Lac La Biche hospital for examination.
The eight-year-old was located a short time later but was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at hospital.
RCMP said in a release Sunday that the boy's name would not be released.
