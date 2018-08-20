Boy, 15, charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal stabbing of teen in Toronto
Jack Meldrum, 15, is seen in this photo provided by Toronto police.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 5:05PM EDT
Toronto police say a boy is facing a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old.
Police say the stabbing occurred Saturday night in southwest Toronto near the Sherway Gardens shopping mall.
Investigators say responding officers found a man and two boys suffering from trauma and all three were taken to hospital.
They say 15-year-old Jack Meldrum of Mississauga, Ont., died of his injuries.
Police say a 15-year-old boy was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree murder.
He is to appear in court on Tuesday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Nova Scotia, Morocco to team up in search for oil
- Mom of 7-year-old B.C. girl charged with second-degree murder in child's death
- Boy, 15, charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal stabbing of teen in Toronto
- Montreal council unanimously adopts hand gun ban motion; seeks national ban
- Several priests accused of sexual abuse in U.S. received treatment in Canada