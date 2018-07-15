Boy, 14, in critical condition after being found in Montreal public pool
The Marcellin-Wilson pool complex in Cartierville as seen via Google Maps.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 15, 2018 10:46AM EDT
MONTREAL -- A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found unconscious at the bottom of a public pool in Montreal.
Authorities say a passerby spotted the youth sometime after 11 p.m. at a pool in the Cartierville neighbourhood.
They say the pool was closed and the teen must have climbed a fence to get in.
It is unclear whether other people were present.
Health officials say they fear for the boy's life.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
- Powerful heat wave triggers more than 50 warnings across Canada
- 'Tanks' for the memories: Retired soldier donates maintenance manuals
- High winds and lack of rain suggests no breaks in sight for B.C. wildfire season
- One dead after shooting in Oakville, Ont., Friday night