

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found unconscious at the bottom of a public pool in Montreal.

Authorities say a passerby spotted the youth sometime after 11 p.m. at a pool in the Cartierville neighbourhood.

They say the pool was closed and the teen must have climbed a fence to get in.

It is unclear whether other people were present.

Health officials say they fear for the boy's life.