Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder after cyclist run down, stabbed: police
Aaron Rankine-Wright is pictured in this undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 12:37PM EDT
TORONTO - Police in Toronto say a 13-year-old boy is facing a murder charge after a cyclist was allegedly run down with a car and assaulted.
They say that after Aaron Rankine-Wright, 19, was struck late Saturday afternoon, three males got out of the vehicle and allegedly began assaulting him as he lay on the ground.
Investigators say the three suspects fled the area on foot and Rankine-Wright was taken to hospital where he died of a stab wound to the chest.
Police say the 13-year-old boy was arrested on Friday morning and is charged with first-degree murder.
A 17-year-old boy arrested on Sunday morning also faces a first-degree murder charge.
Police say there is still an outstanding male suspect, described as in his early teens to early 20s.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Three missing after five thrown into water off Tofino, B.C., as boat sinks
- Montreal police seek potential witness in case of missing 10-year-old boy
- Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder after cyclist run down, stabbed: police
- Protest camp torn down near dawn at Saskatchewan legislature
- Owners of the rail line to Churchill, Man., had duty to fix it: regulators