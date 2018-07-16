

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 12-year-old boy rescued at a water park north of Toronto is now in good condition, police say.

Police in Barrie, Ont., say bystanders and lifeguards brought the boy to shore after he was seen in medical distress at the Splash On Water Park at Centennial Beach on Sunday around 5 p.m.

He was rushed to a local hospital, and then transported to Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children in serious condition. It is still unclear what kind of medical distress he was experiencing.

Authorities had been urging drivers travelling between Barrie and Toronto to avoid Highway 400 in order to allow the ambulance to move through the area.

All children who use the waterpark are required by its owner to wear lifejackets. Children age eight and over do not need to be accompanied by adults.

The owner of the waterpark told CTV Barrie that there were eight lifeguards on duty at the time of the incident and she is proud of how her team reacted.

Police are asking anyone who saw the boy in the minutes before the incident to contact them.