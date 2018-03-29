Boy, 12, charged after Regina playground explosion that injured girl
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 12:43PM EDT
REGINA -- A 12 year-old boy has been charged following a chemical explosion that injured a girl on Wednesday at a Regina elementary school playground.
Police say a preliminary investigation suggests an improvised explosive device was created by mixing ingredients in a closed container.
It's alleged the container was carried out by a 12-year-old male student at the school and an explosion followed.
Police say a 12-year-old girl, also a student, was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a chemical burn.
Police say there's no indication the act was directed at any particular individual.
The 12-year-old boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with using explosives, assault with a Weapon and Mischief.
The boy was to make his first court appearance today.
