

The Canadian Press





Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., RCMP say a 10-year-old boy has drowned in Astotin Lake in Elk Island National Park.

Police say officers were dispatched to the park Sunday evening to investigate a report of a missing child.

A release issued late Sunday night says the boy was found in the lake by family members, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release says RCMP victim services is assisting and offering support to his family.

Police say they will not be releasing the boy's name.