Police in Waterloo, Ont., say that there have been multiple injuries and reports of rocks and bottles thrown at a large outdoor St. Patrick’s Day street party near Wilfrid Laurier University.

A Waterloo Regional Police Service spokesperson told reporters around 3 p.m. on Sunday that the injuries were related to slips and falls. Among those injured was a police officer who had to be transported to hospital.

The police spokesperson said that the crowd size at the party centered around Ezra Avenue seems potentially larger than the one that gathered last St. Patrick’s Day, when an estimated 22,000 revelers filled the streets.

As of Sunday afternoon, local paramedics said they had received 41 calls and transported 18 people to hospital, mostly for alcohol and drug misuse, and slips, fractures and head injuries.

Earlier, Waterloo Police Chief Bryan Larkin told CTV Kitchener that police were preparing for 30,000 people. He said they had brought in backup from nearby Peel Region and have “a plan in place that will target out-of-towners.”

He said police won’t hesitate to lay charges.

In London, Ont., police told CTV London that they had responded to several house parties in the early afternoon and one of them was shut down by fire officials.

London has experienced riots on St. Patrick’s Day in the past. In 2012, a crowd of roughly 1,000 people started fires and threw bricks and bottles at emergency responders near Fanshawe College.

There was also a heavy police presence on Sunday in the nation’s capital, but police told CTV Ottawa early on Sunday afternoon that there had not yet been any reports of vandalism or overdoses.