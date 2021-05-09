TORONTO -- A British Columbia toddler is making major waves on two wheels at a Nanaimo bike park.

At just 2 years old, Kashius Weme pedals his way around the park and over dirt jumps. His mom, Kimeesha See, said she knew what she was in for pretty early on.

“His first word after mom and dad was ‘bike,’” she told CTV News.

Almost three years later, he’s riding alongside kids five times his age and he’s even taken his tricks from pedal bikes, to dirt bikes.

While See has gotten used to watching the toddler ride around the Steve Smith Memorial Bike Park, it wasn’t so easy to watch him go at first.

“My heart would stop every time,” she said.

It didn't help that Kashius, who turns three in June, skipped right over using training wheels, but if you get a chance to ask him, he’ll tell you why.

“Born to ride,” he said.