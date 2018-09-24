Body of second missing P.E.I. fisherman found
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 11:39AM EDT
CAMPBELLTON, P.E.I. -- The search for two Prince Edward Island fishermen who went missing after their boat overturned Thursday has come to a sad end.
P.E.I. RCMP say the body of Maurice Getson was found at around 8 a.m. Monday on a shore near Campbellton.
The body of the first fisherman, Capt. Glen Desroches, was found just before 8 a.m. Sunday on the shore near North Cape.
Police say their family members have been notified and the coroner's office has been contacted.
P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue and the Tignish Fire Department aided in the recoveries.
