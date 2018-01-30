

VANCOUVER -- The body of a kayaker has been recovered from the banks of the Capilano River in North Vancouver, more than 12 hours after the victim was swept away by raging waters.

North Vancouver RCMP said they received a call about a kayaker in distress on the fast-moving river Monday afternoon.

Officers from both North and West Vancouver rushed to the scene, along with members of the North Shore Rescue team but the kayaker was not seen again until a body was spotted along the riverbank shortly after dark.

The extremely high and swift water made it too dangerous to attempt a recovery at night and North Vancouver RCMP said via social media that efforts would resume early Tuesday.

North Shore Rescue spokesman Peter Haigh says river levels dropped overnight and five team members retrieved the unnamed victim without incident just after daybreak.

Authorities urge "extreme caution" around rivers across southern B.C., as recent heavy rains mean waterways are rising rapidly on the south and central coasts, while a flood warning is posted for southern Vancouver Island and rivers are near flood level elsewhere on the Island.

