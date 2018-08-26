

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





German police believe they found the body of a Canadian who has been missing in the Bavarian Alps since Aug. 2.

Bavarian police say a crew of two Canadians who had joined the search and a police climber found the body Saturday in a wooded area near Brauneck Mountain, south of Munich.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play and it is believed the man suffered a fall of 60-100 metres.

German police did not name the man, but the family of Jeffrey David Freiheit, who has been missing since Aug. 2 following a hiking trip in the Bavarian mountains, said on Facebook that Freiheit’s body has been found.

“It is with overwhelming grief and sadness that I share with you that Jeff was found and is no longer with us,” Selena Freiheit, Jeff’s wife, wrote on Facebook. “I’ve found peace in knowing that he did not suffer. Our family is beyond grateful for the outpouring of support during this sad and difficult time.”

Freiheit was a 32-year-old school teacher from Brandon, Man. with extensive experience hiking in the mountains. Amanda Devigne, Freiheit’s sister, previously told CTVNews.ca that her brother has hiked to Mount Everest’s base camp and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa.

Freiheit went missing on along a 570-kilometre trek between Munich, Germany and Venice, Italy, known as the Der Traumpfad. He posted a video on Instagram from a mountain station on Aug. 2, but failed to check-in to his pre-booked accommodations later that day.

A YouTube channel called “Alpine Life” has also been providing updates on the search efforts and on Sunday released a “Final Update.”

In the video, a man speaking directly to the camera says Jeff’s mother Kathy found her son’s body at 11:36 a.m. on Saturday at the bottom of a ridge. The man says it appears Jeff fell between 50-60 metres and died instantly.

“We believe that Jeff would have suffered no pain and his death would’ve been quick,” the man in the video says.

With files from The Canadian Press