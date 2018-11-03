Body of missing Alberta man found in Montana
Undated photograph of Cameron 'Cam' Collin of Airdrie who was last seen October 4 outside Billings, Montana (photo: Collin family)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, November 3, 2018 6:34PM EDT
BILLINGS, Mont. -- A 37-year-old Canadian man missing since early October has been found dead in Montana.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says the body of Cameron Collin was found about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in a creek south of Billings.
Collin had been in Montana for a wedding when he disappeared sometime on the night of Oct. 4.
A Sheriff's Office press release on Saturday said there has been no indication of foul play during its ongoing investigation.
An autopsy will be done Monday to determine the cause of death.
