

The Canadian Press





TYAUGHTON LAKE, B.C. -- Two men are dead and a third is in hospital in serious condition after a float plane crashed into a British Columbia lake.

RCMP say the body of a 29-year-old Langley man was recovered from the water of Tyaughton Lake on Thursday, a day after the crash.

Police say the 20-year-old pilot from Williams Lake escaped the crash with serious injuries on Wednesday.

The body of a Prince George man, who was also 20, was pulled from the water shortly after the crash.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau says witnesses told police the small plane had only just taken off when it crashed into the lake, which is about 300 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

Linteau says in a news release that the investigation has now been handed over to the BC Coroners Service and the Transportation Safety Board.