

The Canadian Press





Hamilton police say former NHL goalie Ray Emery has drowned in Lake Ontario.

Inspector Marty Schulenberg says Emery's death does not appear to be suspicious, calling it a "case of misadventure."

Emery, 35, played for several teams throughout a career spanning more than a decade, including the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers.

He won the William M. Jennings trophy -- and the Stanley Cup -- with the Blackhawks in 2013.

Schulenberg says Emery went swimming off of a boat, and his friends called emergency services at about 6 a.m. Sunday when he didn't resurface.

He says Emery's body was found at about 2:50 p.m., about 20 metres from where he went into the water. He says a post mortem will be completed tomorrow.

Former teammates, coaches and executives who played and worked with Emery have been expressing condolences online.

Emery played junior hockey for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, where current Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas began his career.

Dubas posted about Emery's death on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

"Ray's smile and intelligence made him a magnetic personality," Dubas wrote. "You always rooted for him to reach his vast potential, even as he went through the many ups and downs of his playing career."

Former Leafs forward James van Riemsdyk, who played with Emery in Philadelphia, said on Twitter: "So sad to hear the tragic news about Ray Emery -- was a great teammate and person."

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk also released a statement expressing condolences.

"Ray was instrumental in our run to the 2007 Stanley Cup Final, and at his best he brought a competitive edge and combative mentality to the game. On behalf of our entire organization, I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Ray's family, friends and loved ones," said Melnyk.

At 2:50 pm, HPS recovered the body of former @NHL player Ray Emery, 35. Emery was reported missing just after 6:00 am in #HamOnt harbour. His body was recovered in close proximity to where he was last seen. Family has been notified. Cause of death to be confirmed pending a PM. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 15, 2018

On the passing of Ray Emery… pic.twitter.com/aR17IBFE0d — Kyle Dubas (@kyledubas) July 15, 2018

Horrible to hear about Ray Emery. He was an incredible teammate. #Razor — William Nylander (@wmnylander) July 15, 2018

Such sad news about Ray Emery. He will be greatly missed. An incredible teammate with a huge heart. — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) July 15, 2018

Ray Emery's most iconic moment in his NHL career remains the time he took on both @martybiron43 and @besidecraig in a line brawl, back in 2007. Ray was never scared of anyone and it showed as he laughed this whole thing off. (via @HockeyWebCast's YouTube) pic.twitter.com/yDLjfinNUx — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) July 15, 2018

So sad to hear the news of Ray Emery. You will be missed bro! #RIPRazor — Scott Hartnell (@Hartsy43) July 15, 2018

Just heard the awful news regarding Ray Emery. He was a great guy. So sad. #RIPRay. — Mike Commodore (@commie22) July 15, 2018

Shocked and saddened to hear the news today. Always a great teammate.. RIP Razor #rayemery — RJ Umberger (@Umby18) July 15, 2018