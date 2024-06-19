Body of 59-year-old man pulled from water off Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula

Police say first responders pulled the body of a 59-year-old man from the water off Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula on Tuesday, after he didn't return home from a fishing trip.

RCMP were notified just after 5:30 p.m. about a small fishing boat that had washed up on shore in Sweet Bay, N.L., about 240 kilometres northwest of St. John's by highway.

The boat belonged to a man who had gone fishing earlier that morning and had not returned home.

The Mounties say they notified the Canadian Coast Guard's maritime rescue sub-centre about the missing man.

RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland says the coast guard dispatched a local vessel to begin looking for him, adding that his body was found at around 7 p.m.

An RCMP news release says the Mounties have contacted the provincial office of the chief medical examiner, and the investigation into the man's death is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.