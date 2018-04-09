

The Canadian Press





HUMBOLDT, Sask. -- Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice says one of the deceased in Friday's bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos was misidentified.

The ministry says the body of Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle -- Labelle is injured but alive, and Tobin is among the 15 people who died when the bus carrying the junior hockey team collided with a semi truck in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Fourteen people were injured.

The Office of the Chief Coroner has apologized for the misidentification, offering condolences to Tobin's family.

The ministry did not say how the mix-up occurred.

The news comes a day after a solemn vigil at the team's home arena, where thousands gathered to remember the deceased.

FULL STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE MINISTRY OF JUSTICE

Last night it was discovered that two members of the Humboldt Broncos Junior ‘A’ hockey team had been incorrectly identified as one another.

One of the deceased players had previously been identified as Xavier Labelle. This was an identification error and Xavier is not deceased.

Our condolences go out to the family of Parker Tobin. Unfortunately, Parker is one of the 15 that have lost their lives in this terrible tragedy. Parker had been misidentified and was previously believed to have survived.

The Office of the Chief Coroner apologizes for the misidentification and any confusion created by it.

The Coroner’s office extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who lost their lives as well as those who were involved in the collision.