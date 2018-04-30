

Josh K. Elliott, CTVNews.ca





Police have found a body inside the wall of a shopping centre washroom in Calgary.

Investigators are looking into the discovery, but have not yet indicated whether the death is suspicious.

No details have been released about the age or gender of the body, which was discovered early Monday in a fourth-floor women’s washroom at the CORE Shopping Centre in downtown Calgary.

Police say a maintenance worker found the body at approximately 9:30 a.m., after removing a panel to examine a flushing mechanism in the bathroom wall.

It’s unclear how long the body has been inside the wall.

With files from CTV Calgary’s Alesia Fieldberg