Body found floating in Lake Ontario at Toronto waterfront: police
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 28, 2018 11:53AM EDT
TORONTO - Police in Toronto say they are investigating after a body was found in Lake Ontario.
Police say they received a call around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from pedestrians who said they saw a body floating in the lake near Port Union Waterfront Park in the city's east end.
They say the circumstances are being treated as suspicious.
Police say they aren't releasing more information about the deceased person at this time.
UNKNOWN TROUBLE:— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 28, 2018
Port Union Waterfront Park
-Body found in lake
-Deceased person
-Circumstances being treated as suspicious#GO1589759
^dh
