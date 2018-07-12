

CTVNews.ca Staff





The body of a toddler has been found 220 kilometres downstream from where a Grande Prairie, Alta., boy went missing last Friday, CTV Edmonton reports.

A two-year-old identified only as Myles was last seen by his family on July 6 around 5 p.m. near the Canfor Bridge, which spans the Wapiti River in Greenview.

The RCMP’s technical rescue crew had been searching for the boy using a helicopter, all-terrain vehicle and boat.

Grande Prairie RCMP Const. Melanie McIntosh told CTV Edmonton on Thursday that she believes the body found is Myles.

“It’s devastating for the whole community,” McIntosh said. “Everybody was hoping for a different outcome.”

She added that it is “a very sad day for everybody.”

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Angela Jung