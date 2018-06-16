Body found as searchers look for kayaker reported missing in Georgian Bay
A search is underway in Tay, Ont. on Georgian Bay on Friday, June 15, 2018 for a missing kayaker. (Beatrice Vaisman/ CTV Barrie)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 9:31AM EDT
MIDLAND, Ont. -- Provincial police say the body of a female Tay Township resident was recovered Friday evening from the waters of southern Georgian Bay.
The OPP, with help from the Canadian Forces Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, began searching that area by air and by boat Friday afternoon after a female kayaker was reported missing.
Police said an overturned kayak had been found off Midland Bay Woods in Tay Township.
Investigators say the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the results of a post mortem.
